Anyone travelling through Penticton, Summerland and the South Okanagan this Sunday, July 14, is reminded to expect extensive road closures and delays for the Okanagan Granfondo event. Drivers are recommended to use Channel Parkway or Government Street wherever possible. Watch for flaggers, allow extra time and know where to cross Main Street, if required (listed below). The City is issuing this second public notice to alert all residents and visitors about the upcoming traffic impacts.Road closures on Sunday, July 14Residents and local businesses are reminded there will be significant road closures along Main Street and Skaha Lake Road on race day, July 14, from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. This event begins at 6:30 a.m. on Main Street near Lakeshore Drive, with riders travelling through Summerland, Okanagan Falls, Oliver and Kaleden, before winding their way back to downtown Penticton. Residents are reminded not to park along the race route overnight on Saturday, including along Main Street and Lee Avenue. Road closures on Saturday, July 13Lakeshore Drive between Winnipeg Street and Riverside Drive will be closed for the Kids’ Piccolofondo event on July 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This is in addition to the usual closures for the Saturday markets on Main Street in downtown Penticton. After the markets, Main Street from Lakeshore to Westminster will remain closed until 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Also be aware that Lee Avenue, near Skaha Lake Park, will be closed for parking starting Saturday at midnight until Sunday at 9 a.m.Where to cross Main StreetSeveral signalized intersections will be put in flash mode, with traffic being controlled by traffic control personnel or the RCMP. If you are driving and need to cross Main Street, here are the locations where you can cross:

· Lakeshore Drive (after 10:30 a.m.)

· Eckhardt Drive

· Duncan Avenue

· Industrial Avenue

· Warren Avenue

· Green Avenue

Additional tips for race day

· Do your shopping and errands in advance.

· Expect delays. Allow extra time if you need to go across town.

· Flying out that day? Allow extra time to get to the airport.

· Catching the bus? BC Transit will have some transit detours, with details at bctransit.com.

· Participate in the fun. You can volunteer or simply head down to cheer on the participants!

· Be patient and kind with athletes, volunteers, flaggers, fans and event organizers. They are all doing their best to make it a great event.

Reminder to businesses and hotelsLocal businesses, hotel managers and owners are advised to notify their guests about the road closures and to direct them to the City’s website at penticton.ca/granfondo. A traffic notice is available online to print off for guests. Have questions?Okanagan Granfondo staff are distributing road closure information to homes and businesses along the route. These details, including route maps, can also be found online at penticton.ca/granfondo.The City is also setting up a temporary Call Centre that will operate on July 14 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to take questions related to road closures, available at 250-490-2345. For specific information about the race, or to register for the kids’ event, visit the Okanagan Granfondo website at okanagangranfondo.com.