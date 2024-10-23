Beginning later this week, crews are scheduled to complete the final paving work on sections of the multi-use pathway as part of the Shannon Lake Road Active Transportation Corridor Project.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, crews are scheduled to pave the multi-use pathway off Shannon Lake Road, extending from the Bulk Water Station to Swite Road. During this time, a single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

During paving work, motorists should expect delays of up to 10 minutes to accommodate crews and equipment working in the area. Motorists are advised to leave extra time to get where they need to go. The single-lane alternating traffic pattern is necessary to allow crews to work as quickly as possible while ensuring the safety of the public and crews.

Once this section of work is completed, crews will finish the final elements of this phase of the project, which includes street lighting and landscaping. During the remainder of construction, intermittent delays may occur as final work is completed. This phase of the project is anticipated to be completed by late fall.

Please note the construction schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes, and other factors.

More information:

· For more details about the Shannon Lake Road Active Transportation Corridor Project, visit OurWK.ca/shannonlake.