At approximately 1:30 pm the Kelowna Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from bottom unit of apartment building in the 800 block of Badke Rd. Initial responding crews experienced heavy brown smoke coming from unit, declared offensive attack and knocked down fire quickly.

Fire Dept. responded with 4 Engine companies, 1 Ladder Truck, Rescue truck and Command vehicle.

Due to severe weather conditions extra personnel were brought to the scene. No one was home at the time and one person was looked at by EHS and treated for minor smoke inhalation, person was not taken to hospital. ESS was activated to support the two residents of the unit as well. No other units were involved. There were no injuries to fire personnel and all other residents were able to return to their suites.