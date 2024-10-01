Vernon firefighters responded to an early-morning structure fire in East Vernon on Saturday.

At approximately 4:45 a.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) was dispatched to the 2000 block of 42nd Avenue following reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews confirmed a fully involved house fire, with extension into the attic.

Firefighters quickly took action to combat the fire; however, the home sustained significant damage.

The City of Vernon Emergency Support Services (ESS) program is now assisting displaced residents.

“Working smoke alarms are your first line of defense against fire. I urge all residents to change the batteries twice a year and have a clear fire escape plan in place,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “These simple but essential steps can make a significant difference in an emergency situation.”

The scene was also supported by BCEHS, RCMP, FortisBC, and BC Hydro.