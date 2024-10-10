Local dog training company Two Hearts Dog Training has received BC SPCA’s AnimalKind accreditation, becoming the only dog training company based in Kelowna to hold the distinction.

Allison Painchaud, owner and trainer at Two Hearts Dog Training, is proud to receive this recognition. Painchaud says, “Two Hearts Dog Training is honoured to be joining the AnimalKind community, to be held up to their rigorous standards.”

BC SPCA’s AnimalKind accreditation recognizes dog training companies that are committed to animal welfare and use evidence-based positive reinforcement training methods. To receive AnimalKind accreditation, companies undergo a rigorous auditing process that ensures they follow AnimalKind dog training standards.

Nicole Fenwick, manager, research and standards for the BC SPCA, says, “In B.C., anyone can call themselves a dog trainer, regardless of their education or experience. In such an environment, it is difficult for dog guardians to know who to trust. The AnimalKind program helps guardians know which trainers prioritize dog welfare so they are less likely to unknowingly hire a trainer who uses outdated training techniques that will negatively affect the bond between them and their dog.”

Painchaud, whose own dog Timber was adopted from the Kamloops BC SPCA, emphasizes the importance of a healthy and strong bond between humans and their doggy companions. “My focus and passion as a trainer is to strengthen the human-canine bond through clear communication and empathy, to give dogs the skills they need to thrive in everyday life. I believe the bond shared between dogs and their guardians is truly remarkable. Certifications like the AnimalKind Accreditation are so important in helping guardians make the best choice for their canine companion's training needs and well-being,” says Painchaud.

Fenwick says, “It is inspiring to see trainers like Allison who are dedicated to dog welfare and are committed to raising the bar in their industry. Dogs and their guardians in the Central Okanagan will benefit from Two Hearts Dog Training’s evidence-based approach to dog training and Allison’s understanding of the essential role the human-animal bond plays.”

The BC SPCA launched the first set of AnimalKind standards – for wildlife control companies – in 2018. This initiative was made possible by funding through a collaborative partnership with the UBC Animal Welfare Program, the BC SPCA, Vancouver Foundation, and the Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies. AnimalKind standards for dog training – the second set of standards developed, were launched in January 2019. Voluntary standards that provide guidance for other pet care services like grooming, boarding, dog daycare and walking, were published in January 2023.