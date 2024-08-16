After weeks of excavation and site preparation, the first major batch of concrete has been poured for Vernon’s Active Living Centre.

This marks an exciting milestone in the construction of the much-anticipated recreation facility.

“Today’s concrete pour is a significant step and a tangible sign of progress towards realizing our vision for a modern, accessible, and inclusive recreation centre,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “This milestone underscores Council’s commitment to delivering a new facility designed to promote health and well being to meet the needs of Vernon’s growing community.”

“Since breaking ground in April, work on the new Active Living Centre has been focused on site preparation, utility installation and construction outbuildings, said Doug Ross, Manager, Project Program. “This first major concrete pour is a pivotal moment in the construction of the Active Living Centre. “For all of the Integrated Project Delivery partners it is exciting to see the community’s shared vision of the facility begin to take shape.”

The new facility will be fully accessible and family-friendly. It will cater to participants of all ages and abilities and will include spaces for aquatics, a range of sports, fitness, and social activities.

Over 300 cubic meters of concrete was poured today, taking more than 30 truckloads of concrete and approximately six hours to complete. Construction of the Active Living Centre is on track, with completion anticipated in the fall of 2026. The project will not exceed a maximum cost of $135,941,009.

The facility is being built on the former Kin Race Track lands at 3501 43rd Avenue.

The City of Vernon remains committed to keeping the community informed about the progress and upcoming developments.

For more information on the Active Living Centre project, please visit vernonalc.ca, or follow the City of Vernon on Facebook and Instagram.