The teams are set, date is set, it’s time to play game!

The Okanagan Sun are off to the Queen City, Regina, Saskatchewan, to face the Prairie Football Champion Regina Thunder on Sunday October 27th, kick-off 12:00 PM PDT at Liebel Field.

The Thunder earned the right to host the final with a massive upset win, 24-19, over their provincial rivals Saskatoon Hilltops.

Regina finished the season at 6-2, their two losses to the hands of the Hilltops who were undefeated thru the season.

The PFC Final has featured the Thunder and Hilltops the past three years, much like the BCFC final between the Sun and Westshore Rebels.

This will be the Sun’s second trip to Regina in the past two years, their last visit was November 12th, 2022, when the Sun defeated the Thunder 21-19 to win the CJFL Canadian Bowl.

The Sun will charter to Regina the morning of Saturday October 26th, returning Sunday October 27th. There will be a limited number of seats on the team charter available to the public. For details and pricing contact Okanagan Sun President, Nathaniel Nagy at nathaniel@bronag.ca or C.250.859.2968.

The Okanagan Sun Football Club is reaching out to the community to ask for your support and assistance to help with the team travel expenses to Regina, SK. https://gofund.me/b903c283