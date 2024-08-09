The West Kelowna Warriors are proud to announce the hiring of Wyatt Head as an Assistant Coach for the 2024-25 BCHL season.

Head will be no stranger to fans in the Central Okanagan, as the Kelowna native suited up for 131 games on the Warriors blueline from 2016 to 2019, tallying 10 goals and 59 assists in the black, gold and red, before playing two years of Division I hockey at Mercyhurst University.

On the addition of Head to his coaching staff, Warriors Coach and General Manager Simon Ferguson said "Wyatt is an intelligent, hard working young hockey mind, who brings BCHL and Div 1 playing experience [to our coaching room]. He's spent the last couple of seasons coaching top level U14-18 hockey, while also working as our video coach. Wyatt's experience as a player and coach will be something our guys can lean on. We are excited to bring somebody on board who bleeds our colours."