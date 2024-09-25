This past weekend, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) deployed their Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) in support of frontline policing in the North Okanagan.

Between Friday and Sunday, UGET officers targeted a number of known crime hot spots and over the three days, seized firearms, drugs, and other weapons. The visit to the North Okanagan is part of CFSEU’s overall mandate to provide specialized support policing agencies throughout British Columbia.

UGET’s deployment to our area helps to bolster our overall crime prevention strategy by disrupting potentially violent criminal activity in our community, states Superintendent Blake MacLeod, Officer in Charge for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Working collaboratively, we are able to identify and proactively target specific individuals and locations associated to organized, gang, or other criminal activity.

The deployment of our UGET officers across communities in the province is a key activity that enables CFSEU-BC to effectively reduce gang-related violence, says Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, CFSEU-BC Media Relations Officer. By collaborating with various policing agencies throughout British Columbia, we enhance our efforts to fulfill our mandate of minimizing gang-related crime and the associated threats to community safety.