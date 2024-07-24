The City of Vernon is committed to keeping residents and visitors informed during emergencies.

Did you know that you can receive fast, reliable, and accurate emergency information from the City, directly to your preferred electronic device, with Alertable.

Alertable is a digital alerting system that is free for the public to access and use. Through Alertable, the City’s Emergency Program is able to send direct notifications to subscribers through a smart phone app, phone call, or text message, to share information and directions related to large scale emergencies such as wildfires, floods, or other hazards that may occur within the municipal boundary.

“Getting timely and accurate information can make all the difference in how quickly a community can respond to an emergency,” said Sue Saunders, Emergency Program Coordinator. “Alertable allows us to quickly and effectively communicate with residents and visitors during emergencies, helping everyone stay informed and prepared. We strongly encourage every resident, business and visitor to sign up for Alertable.”

In order to receive notifications from the City of Vernon, you must first subscribe to Alertable and choose your preferred method(s) of communication.

The smart phone app is the recommended option for using the system.

Once you sign up for Alertable, be sure to follow ‘Vernon, BC’ to receive notifications for emergency situations within Vernon’s municipal boundary.

This system is also used by many neighbouring jurisdictions throughout the North Okanagan and South Thompson regions, as well as DriveBC and Environment Canada.

For more information on how to subscribe or to download the free Alertable smart phone app, visit: vernon.ca/alertable.