A summertime tradition returns this week as Festivals Kelowna begins the process of placing artfully decorated pianos on Kelowna’s streets and public spaces through the popular “Pianos in Parks” program. The aim of the program is to animate and beautify public spaces through artistic expression. The 2024 season will return to its pre-Pandemic scale with 8 pianos placed in high pedestrian traffic, community locations where they will be available for everyone to play now until mid-September.

“Get ready to tickle those ivories!” enthuses Renata Mills, Executive Director. “It’s incredible to think this simple but impactful program has been happening since 2015. Now in our 10th year, we’re very grateful to announce not only new artists creating musical works of art, but to welcome back Wentworth Music as our wonderful Presenting Partner sponsor. Wentworth continues to invest in local artistic initiatives and is a major reason why “Pianos in Parks” remains available and accessible to all members of the community, regardless of their musical skill level or financial capacity. A huge thanks to Nori Wentworth and his team.”



Kelowna’s “Pianos in Parks” is modeled after similar programs around the world called “Public Pianos”. Thanks to enthusiastic response to a social media post that drew huge interest, comments, and enthusiasm, the program began in 2015 as yet another way for Festivals Kelowna to animate outdoor public spaces through arts and culture. The pianos are dual purpose in that not only do people play the pianos and “animate” public spaces through their music, the pianos function as “public art” having been hand-painted by local artists with original, unique designs in their artistic style. Past piano artists include internationally renowned watercolour artist Alex Fong, First Nation artists Coralee Miller of the Syilx Okanagan Nation and Barb Dawson of the Tlinget Nation, Emily Carr graduate Jolene Mackie known for her playful yet skillful style, and Kelowna-based mural artist Liz Ranney. This year’s new artists include Vernon’s Ayla Cooper whose style is boldly colorful and expressive, alongside radio personality Marc Dermott of Virgin Radio 99.9 (AM 1150's Sister Station). Returning artists from 2023 include local drag performer and visual artist Shannon Lester, Stefania Miro, an international graphic designer from the Ukraine who decorates her piano in traditional Ukrainian designs and patterns, Kelowna mural artist Sara Richardson, and painting instructor Jamie Pisak with her expressionistic style.



Alongside Wentworth Music as Presenting sponsor, the program is supported by local organizations called “Piano Ambassadors” who not only contribute to the financial cost of the pianos, but also keep a watchful eye on their condition. Festivals Kelowna is proud to welcome back the Downtown Kelowna Association, the Uptown Rutland Association, the City of Kelowna, Roma Nord Bistro, Kelowna Atheists, Skeptics and Humanists Association (KASHA), and the Kiwanis Club of the Central Okanagan. New this summer, Virgin Radio 99.9 joins this generous group of supporters. Elmer Epp of Okanagan Piano Services also continues to play an integral role by providing piano sourcing, delivery and servicing for the program. Known fondly as the “piano man”, he has been delivering the pianos to their spots and keeping them in top shape since the start of the program 10 years ago.

“One of the best parts of ‘Pianos in Parks’ is discovering where they are,” explains Ms. Mills. “So, starting Tuesday be on the lookout as these beauties pop-up like spring flowers around the city.” Additional information about the program as well as images of prior year’s pianos can be found at www.FestivalsKelowna.com