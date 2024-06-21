BC Highway Patrol - Kelowna would like to remind motorists to slow down and obey the posted speed limits.

Throughout the summer, BC Highway Patrol officers will be out in full force to target impaired drivers and excessive speeders.

Since January 1, 2024, BC Highway Patrol officers have impounded over 225 vehicles for excessive speeding in the Kelowna area. Five of the vehicles impounded for excessive speeding in June 2024 include:

A Chevrolet Camaro travelling at 111 in a 60 km per hour zone;

A Honda Accord going 143 in a 60 km per hour zone;

A Kia Forte travelling 110 in a 50 km per hour zone;

An Acura RSX speeding at 188 in the 110 km per hour zone; and

A Cadillac Escalade going 148 in a 90 km per hour zone.

Excessive speed is defined as a vehicle travelling more than 41 km per hour over the posted speed limit. Any officer who observes a vehicle travelling at an excessive speed, whether privately or commercially owned, must impound the vehicle for seven days at the owner’s expense, says Corporal Melissa Jongema, BC Highway Patrol Media Relations Officer. Speed is one of the leading causes of serious injury and fatal collisions. Please slow down, obey the posted speed limits this summer, and drive safe.

The fine for speeding from 41 km per hour to 60 km per hour over the posted speed limit is $368.00. The fine amount for travelling in excess of 61 km per hour is $483.00. Fines in addition to seven days of impound fees can cost speeders over $1000. Excessive speed convictions can affect your driver’s license and insurance premiums.