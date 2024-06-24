Preliminary construction is expected to begin this fall on a project to provide a smoother driving experience and reduce congestion on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke.

Following a competitive procurement process, the Province has selected a preferred proponent to design and build the Highway 1 Jumping Creek to MacDonald Snowshed project. The highway will be expanded to four lanes, reducing congestion and improving safety for everyone on the road. Improvements also include adding a centre median and roadside barriers.

The preferred proponent team selected to enter final contract negotiations with the Province Is Emil Anderson Construction.

Some early construction is planned in the fall of 2024 with major construction expected to begin in the spring of 2025. The project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2028.

The Jumping Creek project will improve approximately 2.6 kilometres of Highway 1 between the recently completed Illecillewaet project and the Jack MacDonald Snowshed.

The total estimated project budget is $245 million. The Province is providing $200 million, with the federal government contributing the remainder as part of the New Building Canada Fund.

Learn More:

More information on the project can be found here: https://www2.qa.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/highway1-kamloops-alberta/jumpingck-macdonald-snowshed