As the holiday season approaches, Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) is reminding residents to take simple precautions to avoid fire hazards.

“Taking a few extra steps, like checking your smoke alarms and keeping your Christmas tree away from heat sources, can prevent dangerous situations,” said Deputy Chief Alan Hofsink. “A little caution and safe planning can go a long way in keeping your family and home safe this holiday season.”

Here are some key safety tips to keep top of mind:

· Check lights for any damaged cords or loose connections and replace them if necessary.

· Use clips (not nails) to hang lights to avoid damaging cords.

· Choose flame-resistant or flame-retardant decorations.

Heat Source Safety

· Keep anything that can burn at least 1 metre away from heating equipment, including your furnace, fireplace, wood stove, and portable space heaters.

· When using space heaters, always follow the manufacturer's guidelines to ensure safe operation.

· Turn off space heaters when leaving a room or going to bed.

· Never use your oven to heat your home.

For added safety:

· Never overload electrical outlets—plugging too many devices into a single outlet can increase the risk of fire.

· Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected annually by a qualified professional.

· Properly dispose of used batteries. Never throw them in the trash, as they can be a fire and safety hazard. Take used batteries to a local recycling depot for safe disposal

Have a safe an happy holiday season.