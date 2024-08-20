With thousands of people heading downtown for IRONMAN Canada this weekend, the City of Penticton is issuing reminders of upcoming road closures and ways to get around.

Anyone planning to head down to cheer on the athletes, work as volunteers or to attend the IRONMAN Entertainment Garden is encouraged to walk, ride bikes or take public transit wherever possible.

There will be extensive road closures all day on Sunday, Aug. 25, including along Main Street, Skaha Lake Road and Lakeshore Drive. Anyone driving should anticipate limited parking access and should avoid crossing Main Street. If it’s necessary to cross, the best time to do so will be between 10-11:30 a.m. Use Government Street and Channel Parkway wherever possible.

In addition, there will be extensive road closures downtown (Main Street and Lakeshore Drive) on Saturday, Aug. 24 for the Penticton Farmers Market, Downtown Community Market and the IRONKIDS fun run.

A full list of closures, plus charts and maps, is available online at penticton.ca/ironman.

Free bike valet parking

The City is providing a free bike valet service at the IRONMAN Entertainment Garden in Gyro Park on race day – Sunday, Aug. 25 – from 12 noon until 9 p.m. Look for the booth near City Hall. This is a free program, provided by the City’s Sustainability team.

The bike valet will also operate as usual on Saturday, Aug. 24, during the Penticton Farmers’ Market, at Gyro Park from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Extended bus services

The City is extending local bus services through BC Transit to operate the #5 bus from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., to match the hours of the #16 bus times, so both sides of Main Street will receive service throughout this time. Due to the road closures, the buses will not cross Main Street. For updates involving BC Transit, visit bctransit.com.

Cheer on the athletes

An estimated 10,000 people lined the street to cheer on the athletes at the last IRONMAN Canada event in Penticton. Join in the energy by showing your support from the sidelines – or based at the IRONMAN Entertainment Garden at Gyro Park, which will have live DJs and a beverage garden, open to all ages.

Pick up your free fan kit

Pick up your free IRONMAN fan kit at the Penticton Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Aug. 24, which includes street chalk to write your messages of support along the race routes, as well as blank signs to fill out and wave on the day.

Allow extra time! Tips for race day

· Do your shopping and errands in advance.

· Expect delays. Allow extra time if you need to go across town.

· Flying out that day? Allow extra time to get to the airport.

· Heading to church? Give yourself extra time.

· Plan ahead. Know what roads are closed and where you can cross Main Street. Get all the details at penticton.ca/ironman.

· Make a day of it with the family! There is nothing more inspirational than watching the athletes cross the finish line and hearing their stories.

· Be patient and kind with athletes, volunteers, fans and event organizers. They are all doing their best to make it a great event!

Have questions?

All City information, including road closure charts and maps, is posted at penticton.ca/ironman. For event details, visit the IRONMAN Canada website at ironman.com/im-canada.

The City has set up a Call Centre to answer your questions about getting around this weekend. Call 250-490-2345 (open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25).