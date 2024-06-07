Preliminary work on the 43rd Street Vernon Creek Crossing project is now underway.

Residents and visitors will notice crews preparing the site by removing trees in the area.

For the project, approximately two dozen mature multi-stemmed trees will be removed. To compensate, 130 native trees and a variety of native shrubs will be planted in accordance with regulatory requirements. Seventy-seven of these compensation trees will be planted at the 43rd Street bridge.

The 43rd Street Vernon Creek Crossing project is a key component of the City’s flood mitigation plan, and will include:

· Replacement of the existing crossing at 43rd Street and 24th Avenue to reduce flood risks and protect the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre (VWRC) and nearby properties.

· Construction of a multi-use pathway connecting Okanagan Avenue to Okanagan Landing Road.

· Stormwater upgrades to enhance the storm outlet from Tassie Creek for better stormwater management.

· Restoring natural spawning habitats and implement a riparian replanting plan to support native fish species like Kokanee, Trout, and Sockeye salmon.

This critical infrastructure project will run through to November 2024 and will be implemented in two phases:

· Phase One (June to August): During this phase, the existing bridge will remain in place. Traffic will be detoured around the whole site with access only for emergency services. Access to local businesses and the VWRC will be maintained via the detour.

· Phase Two (August to November): In this phase, the existing bridge will be closed entirely to all traffic. The old crossing will be removed and replaced with the new one. Detours will be in place, and all traffic will be rerouted around the construction site.

Starting as early as Monday, June 10, a detour will be required along 43rd Street between 24th and 16th Avenues (please see map below).

Motorists are advised to be aware of potential traffic disruptions, follow the detour signs and exercise caution for the safety of workers and residents.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates the community's patience during this crucial work.