The Ministry of Forestry has advised that Wildfire Risk Reduction treatments are scheduled to take place in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park along Cosens Bay Road this fall. Work could occur as early as November 4 and is scheduled through to the end of December.

Treatments will include danger tree removal, removal of understorey trees and ladder fuels as well as surface fuel clean-up. The public can expect to see signage, crews and equipment working, including wood chippers. Temporary traffic stoppages, speed limit reductions and trail closures may also be in place. Please respect all signage and personnel to help keep crews safe.

Potentially impacted trails may include, but are not limited to:

Sidewinder Trail

Cosens Bay Trail

High Rim Trail

These treatments are designed to reduce negative impacts in the event of a wildfire and improve both public and emergency responder safety, while managing for important ecological, recreational, and cultural values.

For more information, visit Crown Land Wildfire Risk Reduction program.