Child care centre

Council OK’d a rezoning for 962 Laurier Ave to support a new child care centre for 65 children. The proposal will convert a former assisted living seniors home into the child care centre and will include an outdoor play area.

Housing Action Plan

Council endorsed the Housing Action Plan which outlines 27 strategic actions to address housing challenges and ensure residents have access to suitable housing options. Key initiatives include enhancing support for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness, strengthening the Density Bonusing program to encourage affordable housing, and increasing density along transit supportive corridors. The plan emphasizes collaboration with community stakeholders and defines various levels of housing affordability to guide development.

Council priorities update

Council heard a staff progress report around Council Priority Actions. In Crime & Safety, the 2025 budget is funding additional RCMP officers, crime analysts, bylaw officers, and firefighters, and progress continues on the Mayor’s Task Force on Crime Reduction's initiatives. In Affordable Housing, the Housing Action Plan was endorsed, and a fast-track program to speed up infill housing development was launched. In Transportation, the City is funding nearly $90 million for multi-modal transportation infrastructure, while the ongoing Richter Corridor Study focuses on planning for bus rapid transit.

