The Kelowna RCMP is hoping to reunite precious documents with the rightful family member of Mr. Alexander Chisholm Monro and Mrs. Violet May Monro.

The Monro’s lived in Kelowna in the late 1940s but have passed away. The RCMP have followed numerous avenues in the attempt to locate the living relatives of the Monro’s. To date, police have been unable to locate any family members that would like to claim these documents.

Mr. Monro served in the Canadian military beginning in Edmonton in 1940. He served in Canada, the United Kingdom and the Central Mediterranean area until he was discharged in 1945 due to an injury.

Kelowna RCMP currently possess Mr. Monro’s Canadian Army Discharge Certificate and Mrs. Monro’s identification documents. Officers are asking the public’s assistance in locating a family member of Alexander and Violet Monro so that these documents can be safely secured within the family. If you are a family member please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2025-1169.