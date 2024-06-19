At approximately 6:30 am this morning the Kelowna Fire Dept responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Burtch Road.

Upon arrival crews experienced visible flames and smoke from the front of the structure. The fire is under investigation at this time.

There were no injuries to any residents or KFD personnel.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 engines, 1 rescue unit, 2 Ladder units, 1 safety unit and a command unit, for a total of 22 KFD personnel.

RCMP, BCAS, and Fortis Electric also responded.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to check their smoke alarms regularly.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.