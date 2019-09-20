Dispatch reported heavy black smoke coming from a third story apartment. Initial arriving crews confirmed working fire on the third floor. Initial attack was done from exterior with 1 ¾ line while an attack team entered building with a 2½ inch hose line and metro pack. Fire was knocked down quickly with fire confined to one unit. There was water damage to units below fire floor and heavy smoke on entire third floor. Entire building was ventilated afterwards.

Fire Dept. responded with 5 Engine companies, 2 Ladder Trucks, Rescue truck and Command vehicle. One resident was transported to KGH with unknown injuries. There were no Injuries to fire personnel. Emergency Social Services was activated to support a number of residents who were not able to return to their units, but majority of residents were able to return.