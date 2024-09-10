A new owner, new coach, and era for the Kelowna Chiefs. Coming off a 16-win season, head coach-general manager Nick Deschenes said this is the beginning of a two-year rebuilding process to be competitive again in their Quick Shift team preview. It’s a process that includes building around quality local talent.

KIJHL: What should fans be excited about when it comes to this team?

ND: Our scouting staff has done a really good job of identifying players, and we’ve added some to that mix. We brought back players we feel can help us turn the program around.

KIJHL: What areas did you identify on the team that you wanted to improve from last season?

ND: The overall level of play. I watched their series against Princeton and saw the difference in those teams. We had to identify players with more skill to have a higher starting point. I like players with hockey sense, who can move around the ice, and that’s what we prioritized. It’s going to take us some time to find our identity, but I feel pretty confident that we can.

KIJHL: You added Luke Rishaug, Spencer Fowle and Jacob Rausch in trades. What do you feel that each player will bring that will help the team?

ND: All three are Kelowna-based and we want to build the best team possible, while focusing on local players. They bring in a bit of experience.

Rishaug is a big body, who has good poise for the puck, is smart and I think he will be a good leader for our group. We want to help him get to that next level.

Rausch has strength in his steadiness. He is going to be able to man the backend, help mentor and groom the younger players.

Fowle skates well, has good size and the potential to be an offensive player as an 18-year-old. We want him to be a complete player as he has the ability to play well on both sides of the puck.

KIJHL: Are there any players that you are expecting to have big seasons? Talk about what you are hoping to see from them.

ND: I think all the players.

Matt Keylor was a point-a-game guy last season (41 points in 44 games) and comes in as a 20-year-old. He has a lot of potential to have a dominant season playing with the right players.

Brendan Smith in net had a 3.14 GAA and a .910 save rate.

Hunter O’Neal and Campbell Pinsonneault play the right way. I think their offensive production will increase. They are aggressive and can play the defensive game.

Matt Saretsky brings a veteran presence with 106 career regular season games.

Aiden Morcom was the top scorer as a 17-year-old two years ago. I know he is probably hungry to regain that form and have an impact.

Fraser Davis has made good strides in camp.

Xavier Burgher produced the second most goals (10) on the team last season.

KIJHL: Are there first-year players who are ready to make an immediate impact?

ND: We have a lot of players with a high skill level and hockey IQ. It’s really going to depend on how much our group comes together and has success as individuals. I think we have a strong back end that can skate well, get in the play, that will be offensive-minded without risking the defensive side.

Owen Ivanov (2007 – Central Zone U18AA – 33 PTS in 18 GP) – Ivanov is someone that may surprise similar to Hayden Evans (Sicamous Eagles), where he had success, but playing with better players, and having more structure, might contribute.

KIJHL: When it comes to your leadership group, what are the important characteristics that you want each player to possess?

ND: No.1 in the rebuild is inclusion. We want our players that have been here, are local, to welcome and include players not from here. We want our older players to mix with the younger players and guide them through the process. If we can work together, then from there it will give us a very good starting point. Then leadership, the non-negotiable is by example. I’m a big believer in leading by example.