Columbia Valley Rockies (4) vs Golden Rockets (3)

Noah Asmundson netted the winner for the Rockies with his 11th goal, while Kobe Mason scored twice (5). Hunter Arntsen made his Rockies debut saving 30 shots for the win. Landon Garbitt had 30 for the Rockets.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18434

Sicamous Eagles (2) vs Princeton Posse (7)

Grady Sterling-Ponech gave the Posse a 3-0 lead with his seventh of the season and they had a four-goal second period that secured their win over the Eagles. Blake Sittler made 32 saves in the win, while Kael Svenson made 26 saves in 39:21 of action. He was relieved by Gabe Bergeron who saved 18 of 19 shots. Tyson Horiachka led with two goals (17) and an assist and Matthew Langdon netted his league-leading 29th goal.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18432

Grand Forks Border Bruins (4) vs Beaver Valley Nitehawks (2)

Tyler Burke netted the winner for the Border Bruins with his 25th goal and Eric Kahl remains undefeated at 4-0 after making 33 saves. Logan McCabe led with two assists. Assistant captain Russell Kosec reached a big KIJHL milestone by playing in his 100th career regular season game. Connor Stojan had a 23-save performance for the Nitehawks.