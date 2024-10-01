Merritt Centennials (4) vs 100 Mile House Wranglers (1)

Dylan Ruff netted the winner for the Centennials with his 12th goal, while Grady Sluggett led with three points, including his first goal. Mathis Perron made 23 saves for the win, allowing a goal to Diego Cazac (5). Tyson Endall was busy, making 35 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18443

Grand Forks Border Bruins (6) vs Chase Heat (4)

Levi Astill led the Border Bruins with a pair of goals (28), including the winner over the Heat. Russell Kosec collected two assists for the Border Bruins, who got a 22-save performance from Eric Kahl. Haden Heide made 41 saves, while Jack Smith scored his seventh goal.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18444

Nelson Leafs (2) vs Kamloops Storm (7)

A four-goal first period led the Storm to victory over the Leafs, with Luca D’Amore scoring the winner with his eighth goal. Noah Paulsen led the Storm with three points and Dawson Holitzki made 33 saves. Dylan Spackman made 29 saves for the Leafs, while Quinn Ramsay scored his 16th goal.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18445

Quesnel River Rush (7) vs Williams Lake Mustangs (6) SO

Ian George forced extra time with his 11th goal for the River Rush and Emerson Willis made 27 saves for the win. Max Kinnee collected two assists for the River Rush. Evan Leggett made 52 saves in a losing cause, while Declan Pocock (18) and Logan Hauk (13) each scored twice for the Mustangs.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18446

Creston Valley Thunder Cats (4) vs Kelowna Chiefs (5) OT

Sam Dal Cin’s second goal of the season pushed the Chiefs to victory over the Thunder Cats with Michael Makowsky making 29 saves. Owen Miller forced the game into extra time with his 14th goal and also had an assist. Brendan Smith made 32 saves for the Thunder Cats, while Liam Munro scored his 17th goal and Chase Bambrick had his first as a Thunder Cat.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18447

Osoyoos Coyotes (1) vs Princeton Posse (3)

Matthew Langdon netted the winner for the Posse with his 30th goal. He’s the first KIJHL player to hit 30 this season. Gibson Horne made 25 saves for the win in his first start since Jan. 3. Scott Dyck (4) scored the lone Coyotes goal. Jaiden Jakubowski was busy in the Coyotes crease making 54 saves, including 21 in the second period. The Posse scored all their goals in the third.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18448

Columbia Valley Rockies (3) vs Revelstoke Grizzlies (4) OT

Daniel Wittenberg scored his first two goals of the season for the Grizzlies, with his second being the overtime winner over the Rockies. Devin Degenstein enjoyed a 32-save performance and is now 10-0 for the Grizzlies. Ryan Bain made 39 saves, while Peter Godley and Carter Velker each scored their 19th goals.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18449

Spokane Braves (3) vs Beaver Valley Nitehawks (5)

A three-goal third period helped push the Nitehawks past the Braves with Roan Crowe (8) scoring the winner on the power-play. Connor Stojan made 20 saves on 22 shots in 40 minutes of action to earn the win. Tyler Picha stopped 34 for the Braves and Eli Florko scored his first in the KIJHL.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18450

Golden Rockets (7) vs Sicamous Eagles (4)

Brock McIlwain led the Rockets with two goals (10), including the winner, while Deegan Bert collected three assists, setting up the winning goal. Joe Verardi got his first KIJHL win with a 22-save effort. Austin Horbachewsky scored a hat-trick (20) for the Eagles, and Ashton Angle collected three assists. Gabe Bergeron made 32 saves.