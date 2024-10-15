KIJHL Scoreboard - Saturday, Oct. 12/24:

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (2) vs Kimberley Dynamiters (5)

The Dynamiters earned a 5-2 victory over the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, led by Riley Langille's two-goal performance, including the game-winner. Nolan Kelly contributed with two assists, and goalie Kyan Gray stood strong with a 22-save performance. Luke Biletsky and Hunter Hansen scored for the Nitehawks. The Dynamiters are now 6-2-0.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18151

Spokane Braves (3) vs. Fernie Ghostriders (10)

The Ghostriders powered past the Spokane Braves in a high-scoring showdown, with Coden Fournier netting the game-winner and finishing with three points. Luke Rothfos got the spotlight with a hat-trick and four points, while Ben Skarsen also posted four points. Ghostriders goalie Nick Kunyk turned aside 38 shots. Braves' goalie Tyler Picha made 48 saves. The Ghostriders are now 3-1-0-1.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18152

Creston Valley Thunder Cats (6) vs. Golden Rockets (1)

Liam Munro’s seventh goal of the season proved to be the game-winner as the Creston Valley Thunder Cats defeated the Rockets. Dryden Harding led the Thunder Cats with two goals and three points, while Berkley Gross also added three points to fuel the offence. Goalie Jacob Burnside made 24 saves to secure the win. Jackson Gair scored for the Rockets and Landon Garbitt had 27 saves. The Thunder Cats are now 3-5-1.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18153

Castlegar Rebels (2) vs. Columbia Valley (4)

The Rockies claimed a 4-2 victory over the Castlegar Rebels, with Ashton Sledz netting the game-winner. Jaiden Jakubowski was sharp in goal, making 31 saves for the Rockies, while Mason Hillier kept the Rebels in with an impressive 41-save performance. Owen Ditzel and Peter Godley also found the back of the net for the Rockies, with Johnny Lozeman sealed the win with an empty-netter. The Rockies are now 5-2-0.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18154

Kelowna Chiefs (6) vs. Kamloops Storm (2)

A four-goal second period powered the Kelowna Chiefs to victory over the Kamloops Storm, with Matt Saretsky scoring the game-winner on the power play, at 7:11 of the second period. The Chiefs' special teams capitalized for three goals. Luke Rishaug led the charge with two goals, one on the power-play, while Max Fowle earned his first Chiefs win, making 23 saves. Braycen Dube and Thomas Clarke scored for the Storm. The Chiefs are now 2-3-0-1.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18146

Nelson Leafs (6) vs. Quesnel River Rush (5)

Ty Nykyforuk’s late second-period goal capped a wild, six-goal second period for the Nelson Leafs in their win over the Quesnel River Rush. Connor Hovelkamp led the charge with two goals and three points. Nykyforuk also had three points. In his debut, Ryder Gregga made 16 saves on 21 shots to help the Leafs hold off the Rush. Max Kinnee paced Quesnel with two goals. The Leafs are now 7-1-0.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18147

Grand Forks Border Bruins (7) vs. Williams Lake Mustangs (1)

Jace Koole’s fifth goal of the season won the game for the Border Bruins at 11:49 of the second period, giving the visitors a 2-1 lead. After Matthew Keylor scored his first of the season, in his second Mustangs game, the Border Bruins scored six straight goals, led by Koole and Tyler Burke with two goals apiece. Koole finished with three points. Matthew Dovichak made 29 saves for the win, while Evan Leggett was pulled in favour of Jasper Tait after allowing six goals on 47 shots. The Border Bruins are now 6-1-1.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18148

Revelstoke Grizzlies (2) vs. Princeton Posse (3) SO

Will Bell was the shootout hero for the Posse against the defending KIJHL champion Grizzlies. It was a rematch of the last two Okanagan Conference finals from the KIJHL Teck Cup playoffs. Bell was the fifth shooter and his fifth goal of the season also tied it at 2-2 with 2:08 remaining. After opening the scoring, the Grizzlies took the lead on goals from Connor Shymoniak and Kuy Schmirler. Blake Sittler made 22 saves for the Posse and another five in the shootout. Ryder Ponto made 30 saves for the Grizzlies, and stopped four of five in the shootout. The Posse are now 7-0-0-1 on the season.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18149

Osoyoos Coyotes (3) vs. Sicamous Eagles (2) OT

After a scoreless first period, and trailing 2-0 after two periods, Coyotes forward Spencer Fleck erased the Eagles’ two-goal lead, then Austin Rampone scored the overtime winner at 2:34. Hunter Arntsen made 27 saves for the Coyotes. Gavin Bretherick led the Eagles with a goal and an assist, and Devon Barclay scored the other Eagles goal. The Coyotes are now 3-4-0.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18150

________________

KIJHL Scoreboard - Friday, Oct. 11/24:

Spokane Braves (4) vs Kimberley Dynamiters (7)

Luke Davies scored the winning goal and added an assist for the Dynamiters in their 7-4 victory over the Spokane Braves. Nolan Kelly earned the Dynamiters game star with a two-goal, four point performance, while goalie Marc Samyn made 24 saves for the win. Owen Ames had two goals and two assists, and Cameron Oien had a goal and three assists for the Braves. The win improves the Dynamiters to 5-2-0.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18143

Castlegar Rebels (4) vs. Golden Rockets (3) SO

Brayden Bissell opened the scoring for the Rockets, then the Rebels scored three unanswered goals before taking the victory in a shootout on a goal by Josh Hogman, who scored the 1-1 goal with his first of the season. Kage Prediger led the Rebels with two assists, and goalie Haden Heide made 28 saves, including seven of eight in the shootout. Kaden Berry and Evan Tsadilas scored for the Rockets. The win improves the Rebels to 3-2-0-2.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18145

Kelowna Chiefs (2) vs. 100 Mile House Wranglers (3)

Brodie Gohmann netted the winner for the Wranglers into an empty net, giving them a 3-1 lead. Gohmann also assisted on Ethan Davey’s fifth goal of the season, which gave them a 2-1 lead. Ivan Tolsma made 31 saves for the Wranglers, who are now 4-4-01. Kaiden Sydenham and Campbell Pinsonneault scored for the Chiefs, who got 33 saves from Max Fowle.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18137

Kamloops Storm (3) vs. Chase Heat (4)

The Heat used the power-play to defeat the Storm, going 3-for-5 on the man-advantage. Lynden Robertson led with a pair of goals, both on the power-play, and the second was a winner over the Kamloop Storm. Kaleb Preymak had a goal and three assists, and Meyer Gaume made 43 saves for the win. David Ander and Braycen Dube each had a goal and an assist for the Storm, while Brennery Fyfe made 45 saves. The Heat are now 5-2-1.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18138

Grand Forks Border Bruins (5) vs. Quesnel River Rush (1)

Alex Edwards netted a hat-trick for the Border Bruins, with his first goal being the winner at 3:08 of the second period. Ben Edwards and Justin Mol led with two assists and goalie Matthew Dovichak made 13 saves. Evan Murray scored for the River Rush with his first goal. The Border Bruins improved to 5-1-1.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18139

Nelson Leafs (5) vs. Williams Lake Mustangs (3)

Jimmy Proulx’s first goal of the season won it for the Nelson Leafs against the Mustangs. The Leafs led 3-0 after the first, then the Mustangs cut the lead to 3-2. Leafs goalie Ryan Hicks made 32 saves for the win. Asher Lucas scored twice for the Mustangs (4,5), while Jasper Tait made 43 saves. The Leafs are now 6-1-0.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18140

Revelstoke Grizzlies (5) vs. Merritt Centennials (6) SO

Troy Horn scored the shootout winner for the Centennials, who also received two-goal performances from Sam Giangualano and Brayden Thurlow. Andrew Krakora made 18 saves, along with two in the shootout. Jake Neufeld led the Grizzlies with two goals. The Grizzlies had a 2-0 lead after the first period, and 4-2 after two. The win improves the Centennials to 3-5-1.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18141

Princeton Posse (3) vs. Osoyoos Coyotes (1)

Gibson Horne made 50 saves for the Posse, while Matthew Langdon’s winner, with his seventh of the season, gave the Posse a 2-0 lead. Langdon earned the Posse game star with a two-point performance. Spencer Fleck scored for the Coyotes on the power-play. The Posse are now 6-0-0-1 on the season.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18142

Fernie Ghostriders (4) vs. Creston Valley Thunder Cats (3) OT

Ben Skarsen’s first of the season was the overtime winner for the Ghostriders over the Thunder Cats. Stephen Jones earned the Ghostriders game star with a two assist night. Drew Cadenhead only needed to make 14 saves for the win, allowing three goals to Liam Munro. Goalie Brendan Smith made 39 saves. The win improves the Ghostriders to 2-1-0-1.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18144