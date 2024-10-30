Kimberley Dynamiters (5) vs Columbia Valley Rockies (3)

Trailing 2-0 to the Columbia Valley Rockies after a period, Connor Grainger scored his first goal of the season for the Kimberley Dynamiters 23 seconds into the third period to give them a 4-3 lead. Grainger’s goal stood as the winner and they added two more from Jake Briltz. Marc Samyn made 44 saves for the Dynamiters, while Jaiden Jakubowski made 37 saves for the Rockies. Nathan Laforge scored his first KIJHL goal for the Dynamiters. Scoring for the Rockies Johnny Lozeman, Teo Fath and Ashton Sledz.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18205

Osoyoos Coyotes (5) vs Princeton Posse (6) OT

Tyson Horiachka won the game for the Princeton Posse against the Osoyoos Coyotes 1:44 into overtime with his sixth goal of the season. Blake Sittler made 21 saves in the win, while Hunter Arntsen was peppered with 54 shots, stopping 48. The Posse fired 23 shots at Arntsen in the third period, beating him once. The Coyotes led 3-0 after the first period with Mason Rudolph leading the way with two goals and added an assist. Brennan Watterson led the Posse with a pair of goals - first tying the game 3-3, then giving them a 5-4 lead.