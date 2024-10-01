Williams Lake Mustangs (4) vs Golden Rockets (3) OT

Declan Pocock scored the winner for the Mustangs against the Rockets with his 13th goal. Evan Leggett made 27 saves and Kaelen Swanson led the Mustangs with two goals (16). Landon Garbitt made 32 saves for the Rockets, while Connor Martel forced overtime with his first goal as a Rocket and third of the season.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18386

Kimberley Dynamiters (2) vs Columbia Valley Rockies (5)

Dylan Duzan netted the winner for the Rockies over the Dynamiters with his 14th goal and Ryan Bain had a strong 38-save performance in goal. He allowed goals to Tristan Weill (13) and Isaac Sommer (4). Trae Lees collected two assists for the Rockies. Marc Samyn had a 36-save night for the Dynamiters.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18387

Quesnel River Rush (1) vs Creston Valley Thunder Cats (2) SO

After Lynden Donald-Gorman (6) opened the scoring for the River Rush, Taylor Schmideder (4) tied the game for the Thunder Cats and then Sanjay Chalupiak won it in a shootout. Emerson Willis made 36 saves for the River Rush and Brendan Smith made 34 for the Thunder Cats to earn the win.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18381

100 Mile House Wranglers (3) vs Kamloops Storm (2)

Nelson Webster (10) netted the winner for the Wranglers in the third period over the Storm. Tyson Endall stopped 34 shots for the win. Brenner Fyfe stopped 25 shots for the Storm and Braycen Dube scored his 18th goal for Kamloops. The Wranglers have now won three of four games against the Storm.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18380

Princeton Posse (2) vs Merritt Centennials (3) OT

Alex Cordero’s fourth goal won it in overtime for the Centennials over the Posse. Mathis Perron made 28 saves for his ninth win and fourth straight. He is 9-1-0 in his last 10 games. Sam Giangualano opened the scoring for the Centennials with his 17th goal, while Bryton Morrow had a goal (13) and an assist for the Posse. Blake Sittler stopped 33 of 36 shots for the Posse.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18382

Revelstoke Grizzlies (4) vs Osoyoos Coyotes (3)

Kaidon Mah scored the winner for the Grizzlies over the Coyotes with his second goal and Ryder Ponto had a 35-save effort. Making his second straight start for the Coyotes, Russell Newman saved 39 shots and Spencer Fleck led with two goals (11).

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18383

Grand Forks Border Bruins (6) vs Nelson Leafs (1)

Tyler Burke led the Border Bruins with a pair of goals (19), including the winner, against the Leafs and Eric Kahl won his debut by making 23 saves. Kahl allowed a goal to Sebastien Conne-Correnti (6) in the first period. Dylan Spackman made 31 saves for the Leafs.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18384

Sicamous Eagles (4) vs Spokane Braves (2)

Maguire Nicholson’s sixth goal to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead proved to be the winner over the Braves. Nicholson added a second goal into an empty net and Kael Svenson made 43 saves to earn his 11th win in 13 games. Keegan Stickel scored his first KIJHL goal for the Braves short-handed, while Bronson Pankey saved 20 of 23 shots and was relieved at 3:33 of the second period. Tyler Picha saved all 24 shots he faced for the Braves.