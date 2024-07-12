Knox Mountain Park Drive will be closed beginning tonight (July 11) at 8 p.m. due to high risk of wildfire. No vehicle traffic will be allowed until conditions improve. Residents and visitors can still access the first lookout on Knox Mountain by foot or bike.

“We’ve had some very hot weather the past few days which has resulted in our parks becoming extremely dry and significantly increasing fire risk,” said Todd Cashin, Urban Forestry Supervisor. “The entire park will remain open to the public, but we are limiting access by vehicle to the lookouts as a preventative safety measure. When temperatures are this high, we try to do everything we can to ensure our community stays safe from wildfire.”

The Knox Mountain Drive road closure will remain in effect until City staff have assessed that it is safe to reopen the road.

Residents are reminded that campfires and barbecues are not allowed in City or Regional District parks, except for barbecues on beaches. Smoking is also prohibited in all natural areas.