Shuswap Tourism is proud to announce the launch of an exciting new initiative, the Shuswap Farmstand Tour, showcasing the rich bounty of local agriculture in the Falkland, Salmon River, and Yankee Flats area. This self-guided tour invites residents and visitors to explore a network of charming farmstands offering a variety of fresh produce and artisanal goods.

The Shuswap Farmstand Tour promises a unique experience, guiding participants through picturesque landscapes dotted with family-owned farmstands. Visitors can expect to find a diverse array of offerings, including freshly picked fruit, vegetables, farm-fresh eggs, golden honey, vibrant flowers, and organic chicken, beef, and pork.

To embark on this culinary adventure, participants are encouraged to visit ShuswapGrown.ca, where they can access a map detailing the locations of participating farmstands. The tour is designed to be flexible, allowing participants to explore at their own pace and indulge in the flavors of the Shuswap.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Shuswap Farmstand Tour, which celebrates our region's agricultural heritage and offers a direct connection between consumers and local growers," said Morgen Matheson, organizer of the tour and manager of Shuswap Tourism. "It's a fantastic opportunity for everyone to support local businesses while enjoying the freshest produce our region has to offer."

Shuswap Tourism extends our heartfelt thank you to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, whose funding through the Destination Development Fund has made this project possible. Additionally, we acknowledge the collaboration with the Culinary Tourism Alliance for their invaluable support in bringing their expertise to the strategic planning of this project, ensuring it is thoughtfully designed with long-term sustainability in mind. Lastly, we recognize the hard work of Csek Creative in developing the beautiful and thoughtful website that will serve as a cornerstone for this initiative

The Shuswap Farmstand Tour is set to become a highlight of summer activities in the Shuswap, promoting sustainable agriculture and fostering community connections. Participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtags #ShuswapGrown and #ExploreShuswap.

For more information, including updates and participating farmstand listings, please visit ShuswapGrown.ca