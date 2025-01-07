WHAT: Live demonstration of SenseNet’ s integrated early wildfire detection solution installed throughout The City of Vernon and at Predator Ridge .

The test will be done on scheduled pile burning conducted by Vernon Fire Rescue Services as part of wildfire risk reduction.

WHEN: January 8, 2025, 10:00 am

WHERE: End of Eastside road, Vernon (see map below)

WHY: The SenseNet system is installed throughout the City of Vernon’s high-risk areas to provide accurate and early fire detection alerts. Ground sensors, AI-based cameras and real-time data analysis provide early detection and key information for responding to and managing wildfires. Predator Ridge commercially installed the SenseNet solution in July 2024.

A key advantage of SenseNet’s system is its ability to share information with others using the same system, expanding its capacity. The testing will be an opportunity to see the SenseNet technology in action.

David Lind, Fire Chief, City of Vernon, says: “Early detection is a powerful tool in managing fires. When we get fuel mitigation and early detection right, and have an adequate response, the fires typically go out while they are still manageable. Early detection is also key for moving people out of the way when fast moving fires do occur. These tests will provide for system validation, in a controlled setting, and for fine tuning as needed.”

HOW: The SenseNet system provides reliable and advanced wildfire monitoring to detect the earliest signs of wildfire and deploy the quickest response.

WHO: Hamed Noori, SenseNet’s CEO will be available for interviews.

Hamed Noori, CEO, SenseNet, says: “At SenseNet, we want to extend our sincere gratitude to the City of Vernon, especially the Fire Chief and FireSmart Coordinator, for their exceptional work in testing new technologies and consistently staying ahead of the curve. In the face of the severe wildfires impacting Canada, their proactive measures are essential in effectively protecting our communities. Our technology is a tool; the real champions are the fire departments who utilize these tools to enhance their capabilities in this new era of increasingly severe wildfires. These situations demand innovative approaches, and the Vernon Fire Department stands out as one of the most forward-thinking departments in Canada. We are hopeful that our technology can make their critical job of keeping the community safe a little easier.”