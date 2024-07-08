At approximately 4:30 am Saturday , Kelowna RCMP received a report of an adult male that had drowned.

A man drowned in Okanagan Lake at a marina located in downtown Kelowna on Saturday.

Upon attendance, police, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and the Kelowna Fire Department attended, but were unable to recover the deceased. Officers are awaiting the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team to recover the deceased. The cause of death has not been confirmed, however, it does not appear suspicious.

“Police are asking the public to stay away from the area of the marina to allow this important work to continue. Please keep all marine traffic 100 feet away from the marina and reduce wake in the area” said Sergeant Laura Pollock, Media Relations Officer.

No further details are available at this time.