Salmon Arm RCMP are updating and incident from November 9, 2024 involving a man that fled from police with active arrest warrants.

On December 17, 2024, 38 year-old William Travis Young plead guilty, and been sentenced, for multiple offences that occurred in Salmon Arm.

William Young has been convicted of:

4 counts theft under $5000

1 count flight from police

1 count wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

This is the result of the diligent work of our officers here in Salmon Arm. Flight from police creates a safety concern for our officers and the public. Thankfully no one was injured in this instance. Theft hurts business owners, and the community overall. Our officers strive to ensure our retail spaces are safe for both staff and customers, stated media liaison officer Cst Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.