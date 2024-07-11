The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen continues to receive enquiries about an encampment located near Sage Mesa in Electoral Area “F” (Greater West Bench).

The following statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) was provided on Wednesday, July 10, 2024:



“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure continues to work closely with the Ministry of Housing and other partners when responding to encampments on its lands.



With respect to the encampments in the region, MOTI is actively engaged with other provincial ministries, local governments, RCMP and Penticton Indian Band to find resolutions for concerns at these sites.

Several meetings have been held this week involving all agencies, with a goal to ensure a compassionate and respectful outcome.

While this work is carried out, MOTI continues to monitor the situation to ensure there are no safety concerns for the travelling public or members of the encampment.”