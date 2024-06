Vernon RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Reem Kubba, 33-years-old, was last seen leaving her residence on May 31, 2024.

Police, and her family, are concerned for her well-being.

Description of Reem Kubba:

Female;

33 years;

5 ft 9 in (150 cm);

150 lbs (68 kg);

brown hair;

brown eyes;

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reem Kubba is urged to contact their local police.