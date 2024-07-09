The Mole Mobile is an initiative that underscores the importance of skin cancer prevention and early detection.

By bringing education directly to the public, Melanoma Canada aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools to identify potential skin cancer risks early when treatment is most effective.

There has been a lot of misinformation about sunscreen lately. The Mole Mobile will provide education on sunscreen and debunk misconceptions about its usage. This is crucial for promoting effective sun protection practices and reducing the risk of skin cancer.



On Monday, July 15, and Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Mole Mobile will visit Kelowna, BC, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In addition, Mole Mobile will visit various high-profile events and remote, Indigenous, and underserved communities throughout British Columbia.



Melanoma and skin cancer are one of the few cancers with rising incidence rates in Canada and around the world. Incidence rates for new melanoma cases have been rising on average by 1.4% each year over the last ten years. (CDC Statistics, 2016) 1 in 3 cancers diagnosed are skin cancers. Skin cancers are the most common type of cancer diagnosed in men over 49 years of age and are one of the most common cancers diagnosed in youth and young adults. If detected early, melanoma and other skin cancers are largely treatable.



Mole Mobile will strive to conduct 25,000 skin Cancer risk assessments each year. It will help thousands of Canadians access care in their communities while educating them on self-screening for melanoma and skin cancers. The Mole Mobile team will also promote the importance of sun safety, which is key to preventing melanoma and other skin cancers.



For more information and the Mole Mobile's schedule, visit molemobile.ca.

Anyone interested can sign up for more details.

WHEN: Monday, July 15, 2024

Walk-in hours: 10 am – 4 pm

WHERE: Kelowna Nissan - 2741 BC-97, Kelowna

WHEN: Tuesday, July 16, 2024



Walk-in hours: 10 am – 4 pm

WHERE: London Drugs - 1950 Harvey Ave Suite 400, Kelowna

WHO: Faye Yusuff – Nurse with a background in dermatology

