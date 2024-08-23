The District of Sicamous is pleased to introduce our new bylaw enforcement officer, Ciara Thompson. As a Sicamous local, Thompson applied for the position for the opportunity to work in and be a part of the community.

"I'm excited that I have so much to learn and so many new people to meet," Thompson shares, reflecting on her new role.

As bylaw enforcement officer, Thompson will enforce all district bylaws including traffic, noise, animal control, unsightly premises, water, parks and burning bylaws to support community wellbeing.

Thompson isn’t entirely new to the District of Sicamous team. In 2022, Thompson held the position of community ambassador, working alongside the bylaw enforcement officer to apply district bylaws, educate the public and uphold community standards. We are pleased to welcome Thompson back to the office.

“Ciara is a welcome addition to the team,” says development services manager Nicole Hansen. “She brings a fresh set of eyes to the scene and has already shown a practical approach to education over enforcement in the community.”

Thompson will complete her level one bylaw training with the Justice Institute of British Columbia this fall. Until then, she will work alongside Vadium (Salmon Arm Bylaw Services), an organization that was contracted by the District of Sicamous in May.

When not on the clock, Thompson enjoys the outdoors. She especially loves spending time on the lake. If you see Ciara in town, make sure to say hello!