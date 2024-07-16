West Kelowna RCMP members hope that maybe you've seen someone with a tractor they suddenly obtained illegally and will call it in.

At 5 a.m. on the morning of July 7, 2024, surveillance cameras captured a 2024 Ford truck F250 or F350 and trailer departing with a stolen tractor from a business on the 1000 block of Stevens Road. Of note, the neck of the trailer is orange and has the spare tire mounted near the front. The stolen tractor is worth over $70,000 and is an orange Kabota farm tractor, Model M4N-071HDCC1.

A similar theft occurred at the business on June 4th, when another tractor was driven through the fence and loaded onto a trailer before departing the area.

If you know anything about this crime call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

File 2024-37875