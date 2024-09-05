The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) introduced its latest firefighting and marine rescue asset.

This new boat, operated by the Kelowna Fire Department, is an important addition to the Regional Emergency Program, enhancing the safety and well-being of communities across the Central Okanagan.

This investment aligns with the RDCO Board’s strategic priorities of enhancing emergency preparedness and building on emergency response capabilities.

“This new asset will make a significant difference in keeping our communities safe,” said RDCO chair Blair Ireland. “We are pleased to have this rescue boat on Lake Okanagan to serve our growing region when it is most needed.”

Fire protection in rural foreshore areas can be challenging due to access issues, limited fire hydrant coverage, and water supply constraints. The new boat serving the area will enhance the regional emergency program and City of Kelowna’s ability to respond to wildfires, boating accidents, medical emergencies, and water rescues, ultimately helping to save lives.

“The new vessel is one of three marine rescue boats in our regional emergency program, replacing the aging rescue boat in Kelowna,” said Dwight Seymour, Kelowna’s fire chief and regional emergency program coordinator. “This is the only vessel equipped with fire suppression capabilities aiding foreshore firefighting efforts.”