Effective today, all City of Penticton washrooms will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following are year-round public washroom locations:• Jubilee Breezeway - Universal• Lakawanna - Universal (eastside of building)• Okanagan Lake Park - Universal • Skaha East - Universal • Skaha Main - Universal • Gyro Rink - Accessible + 1 stall• Riverside Park - Universal

The following public washrooms will be closing for the season on October 1st.

• Jubilee Breezeway – M/W• Lakawanna Park – M/W (westside of building)• Skaha Park East – M/W• Skaha Park Main – M/W• Sudbury Beach – M/W

Lion’s Park will be closed following the ball season on October 10th.