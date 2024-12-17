The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is introducing a new four-stage water restriction plan in spring 2025 to help protect water supplies and reduce strain on CSRD water infrastructure.

The Board approved the plan at the December 13, 2024, meeting as part of a larger strategy to adequately fund water systems.

The new water restrictions will be similar to plans already in place in neighbouring municipalities including the City of Salmon Arm, District of Sicamous and City of Revelstoke. It will have increasing levels of water-use restrictions based on drought levels or other environmental factors, such as wildfires or water system capacity.

Increasing conservation measures will help ensure water is available to residents for essential purposes including safe drinking water, firefighting and food production.

When water demands are high, it means the pumps and disinfection systems must work harder. This makes the system more likely to need repairs or expensive upgrades. Practicing water conservation techniques will help reduce stress on the system and help minimize utility costs.

A key part of the plan is to allow for watering of food producing plants as needed during all four levels of restrictions.

Previously, the CSRD’s restrictions allowed sprinkler watering on alternate days between May 15 and September 15.

Details about the program will be provided to residents in the new year through the CSRD’s utility bills, the CSRD website at www.csrd.bc.ca, signage and social media.