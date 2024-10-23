NHL Central Scouting released its annual Players to Watch list ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and nine current BCHL players made the cut, as well as one 2025-26 committed player.

Every BCHL player listed is ranked as a W Prospect, which indicates a potential sixth- or seventh-round pick.

The Sherwood Park Crusaders lead the way with three current players on the list, while the Vernon Vipers have two.

BCHL players on the list:

F Poul Andersen – Sherwood Park Crusaders

F Shea Busch – Vernon Vipers

G Jaden Cholette – Cranbrook Bucks

D Cooper Cleaves – Vernon Vipers

F Kale Dach – Sherwood Park Crusaders

F Max Heise – Penticton Vees

D Drew Hockley – Victoria Grizzlies

F Callum Hughes – West Kelowna Warriors

F Jeremy Loranger – Sherwood Park Crusaders

2025-26 committed players on the list:

G Samuel Doyon-Cataquiz – Bishop Kearney Selects 18U AAA (Sherwood Park Crusaders)

Click here to view the full list.

Last year saw six BCHL players taken in the 2024 draft.

The 2025 NHL Draft is expected to take place in June, following the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NHL Central Scouting will follow up with their Mid-Term Rankings in January as well as their Final Rankings in April.