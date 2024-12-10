When it comes to testing their knowledge limits, Okanagan College (OC) students are a willing bunch. Mental dedication and endurance were on full display as students participated in the IEEEXtreme Programming Competition this past fall—a grueling 24-hour, worldwide computer coding event.

Sixteen OC students in the Computer Information Systems (CIS) and Engineering programs from the Vernon and Kelowna campuses took on the challenge this year.

The event, organized by the Okanagan College IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) Student Branch, provided an incredible opportunity for students to test their problem-solving skills and theoretical knowledge under intense conditions. Participants tackled 24 programming problems of varying difficulty over 24 hours, alternating between solo work and collaborative troubleshooting.

“It was an unforgettable experience,” said Dale Hendricks, a second-year Computer Information Systems (CIS) student and the IEEE Okanagan College Student Branch Treasurer. “The teamwork, problem-solving, and camaraderie made the sleepless hours worth it. I’m proud of how our team worked together.”

"Many concepts from our math and programming courses came into play during the event,” continued Hendricks. “Seeing how theoretical knowledge translates into practical applications was incredibly rewarding.”

Hendricks was part of a team that ranked within the top 50 in Canada—a significant achievement considering the global scale of the competition. Other OC teams also performed well, demonstrating the exceptional talent and determination of the participants.

“The program at OC is smart—every course in the CIS program is relevant to the job market, and I plan to build my career in software development here in the Okanagan,” Hendricks shared. “Events like IEEEXtreme give students a chance to test what we’re learning and see its real-world impact. For anyone considering participating next year, I’d say go for it. It’s challenging, but the rewards are worth it.”

Kristina Cormier, Chair of the IEEE Student Branch at OC and fourth year CIS student, attributed the event’s success to the support of OC staff, professors, and community sponsors. “We couldn’t have done it without them,” she said. “The professors from both Kelowna and Vernon campuses, the students who took part, and our generous sponsors made this all possible. Their kindness and support mean the world to us.”

The collaboration across campuses and disciplines added a unique dynamic to the competition, underscoring the importance of teamwork and diverse perspectives in technical fields.

“The IEEE has a rich history of innovation,” Cormier noted. “It’s the world-renowned organization behind key technology standards, including WiFi, and its roots trace back to 1884 when electricity began shaping society. It’s exciting to see OC students carry that legacy forward through their participation in events like this.”

For Dale and many other participants, the competition provided more than just an adrenaline rush. It reinforced the practical applications of their coursework, enhanced their teamwork skills, and served as a resume-worthy accomplishment.

With the success of this year’s IEEExtreme competition, the IEEE Student Branch at OC is already looking ahead to future events and opportunities to bring students together to push their limits and achieve incredible things.