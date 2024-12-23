On the evening of December 18, 2024, Kelowna RCMP’s Proactive Enforcement Unit (PEU) located an occupied stolen vehicle in the downtown area of Kelowna.

The vehicle was determined to have been stolen from Vernon in July 2024. At approximately 7:30 p.m., members of PEU with the assistance of Police Dog Services arrested the male driver following a short foot pursuit in the 900-block of Laurie Avenue.

In addition to the suspect having multiple outstanding warrants, over the course of this investigation officers also located and seized a substantial amount of drugs and a loaded .22 caliber handgun.

The suspect, a 36-year-old Kelowna resident, remains in custody and is scheduled to appear next in court on January 8, 2025.

“The loaded firearm is a stark reminder the dangers all of our officers can face at any given moment,” say Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay with the Proactive Enforcement Unit. “In this particular case, no one was injured, we recovered a stolen vehicle, and we removed potentially toxic drugs and a firearm from our streets. I am proud of what this unit has accomplished this year and our commitment to a safer community remains steadfast.”