Okanagan College’s School of Business (OCSB) has achieved a major milestone, earning a 10-year re-accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP).

The prestigious recognition was awarded to OC on June 29, 2024, in Miami, Florida and represents the school’s dedication to excellence in business education and its commitment to continuous improvement.

Since first receiving accreditation in 2014, the OCSB has worked tirelessly to enhance its curriculum and programs, ensuring students receive top-notch education. Over the past 18 months, the OCSB team conducted an extensive self-study which was completed in December 2023. In February 2024, three ACBSP examiners visited the College, meeting with over 35 partner groups. Their reviews led to the re-accreditation decision in April 2024.

"We are thrilled to receive this 10-year re-accreditation from the ACBSP, a clear testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in business education,” said Joe Baker, Dean of the Okanagan College School of Business. “This achievement highlights the dedication and hard work of our faculty, staff, and students, and I am immensely proud of their collective efforts."

OC ACBSP Champions/Faculty members Laura Thurnheer and Michael Conlin represented the College in Miami, accepting the re-accreditation certificate.

ACBSP accreditation ensures that business programs meet rigorous standards in leadership support, strategic planning, community engagement, continuous improvement, faculty excellence, responsiveness, and educational support. The re-accreditation highlights the school’s unwavering commitment to providing high-quality education and preparing students for successful careers.

The OC School of Business offers students exceptional educational opportunities and support providing industry experienced education. It offers a diverse range of programs designed to meet the needs of today’s students. These include:

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

Business Administration Diplomas

Business Certificates

Office Administration Certificates

Post-Baccalaureate Diplomas

Commercial Aviation

Study Abroad Opportunities