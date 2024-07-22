The recent heatwave, low stream flows, and increasing water temperatures have prompted the Government of B.C. to move the Okanagan back to Drought Level 2 . The Okanagan began 2024 at Drought Level 2 due, in part, to low snowpack. With rain events in May and June, the Okanagan was downgraded to Level 1. However, after this reprieve, the Okanagan is back to Level 2.

Low snowpack last winter and an early melt meant the Okanagan did not fully recover from the 2023 drought. Considering water supply conditions, the province to set the Drought Level at 2 on May 2. . Thanks to some precipitation in May and an improvement to stream flows, the Okanagan was downgraded to Drought Level 1 on May 30. June — typically the wettest month in the Okanagan — saw about normal precipitation; An improvement over the past few years where June was very dry.

However, the current heatwave has come with air temperatures over 35C and water temperatures in some creeks reaching 27C (concerning for fish mortality). Many creeks across the watershed are also seeing a rapid drop in flows. In consultation with Okanagan utilities and Okanagan Nation Alliance’s fisheries department staff, the province has increased the drought level back to 2 (Very Dry). At this level, there is emphasis on curtailing unauthorized water use and water suppliers may consider implementing water restrictions.

Local water restrictions (stages) are set using different indicators than provincial drought levels, and water supply conditions vary across the region. Whether a utility moves to a higher restriction stage depends on several factors, including customer demand, infrastructure capacity, and local water supply conditions.

Several Okanagan utilities have increased their water restrictions. These can be found at www.MakeWaterWork.ca. Water licence holders on streams and wells who are not customers of local water utilities should adhere to conservation measures communicated by the Government of B.C.

Up-to-date water restrictions and outdoor conservation tips for residents are available at https://www.MakeWaterWork.ca/. Resources for agricultural water users is available at https://OBWB.ca/ag/.





