On August 15, 2024, a KTM motorcycle was stolen in the early hours of the morning from the driveway of a residence in north Kelowna. Officers used surveillance footage from the area, identified a suspect, and opened an investigation.

On August 19, 2024, the stolen KTM motorcycle was observed by a Front Line member and a traffic stop was attempted. The stolen KTM motorcycle fled at a high rate of speed riding on sidewalks and placed the public in great danger.

On August 20, 2024, members of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team observed a male with the stolen KTM motorcycle on a property in Glenmore and successfully arrested him. Subsequently, three stolen motorcycles, a stolen quad, and a stolen RV trailer with a combined value of $51,000 were recovered. The vehicle used in the commission of the offence, which belonged to the suspect, was also seized by police.

A 34 year old male was arrested and released on conditions.

“This result was only possible with the assistance of surveillance footage from the area and highlights the importance of the public in assisting police in investigations,” said Sgt. Laura Pollock, Media Relations Officer. “Our team regularly utilizes surveillance footage from security cameras to gather intelligence and identify suspects and safely apprehend those responsible for motor vehicle thefts and other property crime. The Kelowna RCMP is dedicated to the safety of the public and their property and continues to pursue those who engage in criminal activity within our community.”