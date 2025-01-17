Lime riders around the world set ridership records in 2024 and Lime is celebrating with a personalized Ride Replay campaign for its riders and its cities, looking back at the year that was with a story of data and milestones.

Lime riders took over 500,000 rides in Kelowna this year and hit 1.4 million rides in the city since launch. This year, Lime chose to celebrate each rider’s 2024 journey through a nostalgic, Y2K-style yearbook, capturing memories, milestones and stories from the “graduating class” of 2024. Kelowna won the award of “Most Likely to Get There on Two Wheels”, decided by the highest share of riders reporting that Lime helps them replace car rides, either via personal automobile use, taxis, or ride hail services.

“All of us at Lime are thrilled to be the e-bike and e-scooter provider of choice for residents and visitors of Kelowna. We are deeply proud of the relationships we’ve built with the Ccity of Kelowna, with our community partners, and with our riders and the effort we’ve put in to expand and update our services thoughtfully and responsibly over the years. We look forward to continuing to provide riders in Kelowna green transportation options while maintaining laser focus on safe riding, proper parking, and ongoing improvements through community engagement,” said Sonia Kandola, Director of Government Relations at Lime.

Lime Kelowna 2024 Highlights

Nearly 100,000 trips were completed this July, making it the highest ridership in a monthOver 220,000 riders have taken 1.4+ million trips and travelled over 3 million kilometers on Lime vehicles in Kelowna since the program launched in 2021

Riders have kept an estimated 356,000 car trips off the road, saving up to 160 metric tons of carbon emissions and 68,000 litres of fuel

Lime worked with the city to add 13 new parking spaces in downtown Kelowna and launched a "Parking Wardens" campaign to provide ample space for parking, reward good behaviour and compliant parking to help keep streets tidy

Ride Replay Around the World: 2024 by the numbers

Lime riders took over 175 million rides in 2024, across more than 280 cities in nearly 30 countries on five continents, traveling over 234 million miles (377 million km).

The global impact of Lime’s riders in 2024 is undeniable. This year, riders around the globe:

Avoided 20K metric tons of carbon emissions

Spared 8.5M liters of gas consumption

Replaced over 43M car trips with two-wheeled, emissions-free rides

The surge in ridership this year also helped Lime surpass 750 million lifetime trips, becoming the first shared electric vehicle operator to reach this major milestone. By taking three quarters of a billion rides, Limes riders have replaced an estimated 176 million car trips, avoided an estimated 75,000 metric tons of carbon emissions and traveled more than 1.4 billion kilometers.

Lime fully cemented its place this year as the world’s largest shared electric vehicle company. This year ushered in Lime’s most intricate & largest ever Ride Replay campaign for 2024, showcasing how top riders around the world used Lime to get around. The campaign is available in 21 languages, making it the brand's largest and most global campaign to date.