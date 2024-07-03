Starting Sunday, July 7 until Friday, July 12, Glenmore Road between John Hindle Dr. to McKinley Rd. will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to northbound traffic while the road is paved as part of the City’s road renewal program, weather permitting.

Motorists are encouraged to use Highway 97 as a detour if travelling northbound. Southbound traffic will remain open with temporary disruptions due to construction.

Safety personnel and signage will be on site. Work may occur outside of these hours to minimize impacts on residents by limiting the duration of active construction in the area.

Know the route before your commute - visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to plan your journey.

