The Penticton RCMP has reported an increase in thefts targeting secure parking lots and storage facilities in recent months.

These incidents underscore the need for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to protect personal and business property. The RCMP is urging citizens to take additional precautions to safeguard their belongings.

Key safety measures for residents

Lock and secure property: Always lock vehicles and storage units, even for short periods. Use high-quality locks that are resistant to tampering or cutting. Avoid leaving valuables in plain sight inside vehicles or unsecured in storage units.

Enhance security features: Consider installing security cameras, motion-sensitive lighting, and alarm systems in parking areas or storage facilities. Ensure gates, fences, and access points to storage areas are robust and functioning properly.

Mark and record belongings: Mark tools, electronics, and other valuables with identifying features, such as engraving or labels. Maintain an inventory of items stored, including photos, serial numbers, and detailed descriptions.

Be vigilant and report suspicious activity: Report any unusual behavior near parking lots or storage facilities to the RCMP immediately. When feasible, park in well-lit areas with high visibility.

Utilize secure storage options: Opt for storage facilities that offer comprehensive security measures, such as surveillance cameras, alarm systems, and secure perimeters.



The Penticton RCMP encourages the public to remain engaged in community safety efforts. Promptly reporting thefts or suspicious activity can help address these crimes more effectively.

"We understand that these incidents not only are a cause for concern for citizens and businesses, but can also be quite costly due to the loss of valuable items and damage to property," says Cst. Kelly Brett, with the Penticton RCMP. "We are increasing patrols in high-risk areas and working closely with property owners to reduce these incidents. By working together and adopting preventative measures, we can minimize the risk of theft."

For further information on how to stay safe at home and in the community visit the BC RCMP web page.