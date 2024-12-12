The Penticton RCMP has reported an increase in thefts targeting secure parking lots and storage facilities in recent months.
These incidents underscore the need for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to protect personal and business property. The RCMP is urging citizens to take additional precautions to safeguard their belongings.
The Penticton RCMP encourages the public to remain engaged in community safety efforts. Promptly reporting thefts or suspicious activity can help address these crimes more effectively.
"We understand that these incidents not only are a cause for concern for citizens and businesses, but can also be quite costly due to the loss of valuable items and damage to property," says Cst. Kelly Brett, with the Penticton RCMP. "We are increasing patrols in high-risk areas and working closely with property owners to reduce these incidents. By working together and adopting preventative measures, we can minimize the risk of theft."
For further information on how to stay safe at home and in the community visit the BC RCMP web page.