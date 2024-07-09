Rehabilitation of Husband Road continues with the contractor (Nixon Earthworks) starting on the lower section, from Kalamalka Road to the Husband Road Beach Parking Lot, on July 9, 2024.

the parking lot on Husband Road remains open, despite the potential for slight delays through the construction zone. Continue to expect lane closures and alternating traffic.

An alternative route, via Highway 6 to Middleton Way to Husband Road, is recommended for visitors to the beach and for residents on Husband Road and the surrounding streets to avoid delays. The image above shows the recommended route for visitors to get to the Husband Road Beach Parking Lot.